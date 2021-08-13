Allahabad, Aug 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought a report from the state authorities within 10 days over the death of a 17-year-old girl at a Nari Niketan here.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Rajendra Kumar sought the report considering a letter as a PIL, in which it was stated that Swati Sone committed suicide on August 7 by hanging herself at the Nari Niketan.

In the letter, Swadesh and Prayag Legal Aid Clinic and four others requested the court to take suo moto action against the authorities due to whose "negligence" the girl died by committing suicide.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the state counsel to seek instructions in the matter with a proper report within 10 days.

