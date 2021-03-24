Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed the criminal defamatory proceedings pending against former Union Minister and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran before the Special Court constituted for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs.

Justice N Satishkumar set aside the proceedings while allowing two criminal original petitions from Maran.

While the first one related to his statement made on January 31, 2020 against the Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar on an alleged scam, the second one pertained to his staging a dharna to condemn bus fare hike near Chetpet signal on January 29, 2018.

