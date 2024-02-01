Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy hailed the Union Budget 2024 as it has a provision for making India self-sufficient in producing different oil seeds as it will benefit the farmers across the country.

Taking to the social media platform 'X' Kumaraswamy wrote, "I am delighted that the budget has a provision for making India self-sufficient in producing different oil seeds; this will benefit the farmers across the country. The focus on developing agriculture-centric infrastructure for aggregating, warehousing, marketing branding, etc., is a welcome step. I am also enthused by the benefit our farmers would get from introducing nano-DAP fertiliser. I am thankful to PM S @narendramodi for his continued focus on the welfare of the farmers, which has been the lifelong mission of Sri @H_D_Devegowda and @JanataDal_S."

Further praising initiatives for women's welfare Kumaraswamy said, "Stree Shakthi is also an essential pillar of the budget. PM Modi's focus on the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' is commendable. His commitment to increasing the number of Lakshadhipati Akkas to three crores by assisting the women SHGs is worth mentioning."

"In a nation with almost 50% youth population, skill enhancement initiatives such as Vishwakarma Yojana, Mudra Loan Yojana, Skill India Mission, etc., are important milestones for empowering the youth. Making them self-employable by training them and giving them access to easy loans will make them job givers rather than job seekers. This is a true vision of PM Sri Modi for Viksit Bharat," added the post.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday spoke of the 'Amrit Kaal' - the 25-year period till 20247 to make India a developed country - and said the government will facilitate high and more resource-efficient economic growth while working towards energy security.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today, the Minister said it is an important policy priority for the Government to ensure timely and adequate finances, relevant technologies and appropriate training for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to grow and also compete globally. (ANI)

