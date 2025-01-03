New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Friday lauded outgoing judge Justice C T Ravikumar for utilising straightforward solutions and serving swift and real justice to people.

"Straightforward solutions make the judicial work much real, and justice much real for the real people. And that is outstanding in him. He is been able to effectively handle these difficult cases by ensuring that the people get justice as fast and as simple way as it is possible," said the CJI.

Justice Ravikumar, the CJI said, effectively handled difficult cases and ensured people quickly got justice in a simple way.

The retiring judge was elevated to the top court on August 31, 2021, after a stint at the Kerala High Court and demits office on January 5.

Speaking at the event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the honour of Justice Ravikumar, the CJI termed his journey as "inspiring and truly remarkable".

"Over the years, as a judge of the Kerala High Court, and this court, I found one thing across the line -- his approach to the case," Justice Khanna said.

While on the ceremonial bench with Justice Ravikumar earlier, CJI Khanna described him as a "humane and noble soul", whose journey from a humble rural background to the apex court was nothing short of being extraordinary.

"Coming from a rural background and achieving the distinction of serving as a judge of the Supreme Court is a remarkable accomplishment. Justice Ravikumar has not only achieved it but also outperformed in his duties," he said.

At the event later, the CJI said Justice Ravikumar was a judge of the highest calibre and competence.

"As he (Justice Ravikumar) steps out of the familiar halls of the Supreme Court, not only will he be missed as a judge of highest caliber and competence, but also as a rare soul. Noble, humble and simple," he said.

Justice Ravikumar was said to be born in a small village in Kerala and his introduction to the courtroom was through his father who was a clerk in a magistrate's court.

The CJI said Justice Ravikumar emulated the qualities of a true, gentle person, who was soft-spoken, polite and meticulous.

He said Justice Ravikumar possessed the unique and striking quality of conveying his thoughts gently but firmly without the use of big words.

Bidding adieu, the retiring judge said he was appointed in the high court on January 5, 2009.

"I have complete satisfaction but then it is for you, the legal fraternity and the public, to say whether it was satisfactory or not. I leave it there," shared Justice Ravikumar.

Calling for public discussions on judgements of public importance, he said, "I am of the firm view that any judgement of public importance of the Supreme Court, there should be a public discussion and it should follow constructive criticism on it."

The retiring judge referred to a common adage -- judiciary was the guardian of the Constitution.

"Then the question is, who should be the guardian of the judiciary? It should be, we the people of India," he said, "I am sure that the judiciary will be protected by the people of India and the judiciary, in turn, will safeguard and protect them with the aid of Constitution."

Attorney general R Venkataramani, SCBA president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, among others also addressed the gathering.

Born on January 6, 1960, in Kerala's Peermadu, Justice Ravikumar graduated in zoology from Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, and obtained an LLB degree from Government Law College, Calicut.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Kerala on July 12, 1986, and commenced his practice at Mavelikara courts, before moving it to the Kerala High Court.

He was appointed as an additional judge of Kerala High Court on January 5, 2009, and became a permanent judge on December 15, 2010.

Justice Ravikumar took oath as the judge of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021.

