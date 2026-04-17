New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday expressed deep disappointment over Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's "magician" jibe, asserting that Gandhi had lowered the dignity of his position and made himself a "laughing stock" in front of his own MPs.

The Union Minister further criticised the speech for lacking substance, suggesting that if the LoP intends only to deliver "comedy speeches," he is unfit for the responsibility of his office.

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"Today, he has lowered the dignity of the post of Leader of Opposition...You cross the limits when you give examples, connecting them to the PM. What kind of example are you setting for the first time MPs of your party? Somewhere, he made himself a laughing stock in front of his own MPs... I am very disappointed with his speech. In a democracy, the opposition has a crucial role, but if the LoP wants to make a mockery of himself, if he just wants to deliver comedy speeches, then I don't think he is fit to be the Leader of the Opposition..." said Paswan.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a "magician" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a debate in Lok Sabha on bills to implement women's quota from the 2029 general elections, with his remarks drawing strong objections from the treasury benches and disapproval from Speaker Om Birla, who said there is a need to stick to parliamentary decorum.

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In his remarks, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, slammed the government over the Delimitation Bill and termed the government's move concerning three bills an "anti-national act".

"The magician of Balakot, demonetization, Sindoor has been suddenly caught...everybody knows there is a partnership between the magician and the businessman," he said, drawing strong protests from the treasury benches.

Rahul Gandhi started narrating an anecdote about a magician before using it to target the Prime Minister.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the word cannot be used against any minister. He also objected to his remarks relating to Operation Sindoor and the Balakot strike.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks and said it is an insult to the people of the country.

However, many Congress leaders defended Rahul Gandhi's "Magician' remarks. Congress MP Jebi Mather asserted that as a LoP, Gandhi has the right to point out the failures of the ruling government. She stressed that Gandhi will not apologise for telling the truth in the parliament.

"There are two routines in Parliament now. The first routine is that they will not let Rahul Gandhi speak. Second, if Rahul Gandhi speaks against the government or the PM, they demand an apology. As a LoP, he has the right to point out the failures. Rahul Gandhi will not apologise because he is telling the truth," Mather told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)