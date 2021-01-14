Puducherry, Jan 14 (PTI): The state government-level scheme under which medical assistance was given to the poor people here has been merged with the Centrally-sponsored Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arokiya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had approved of the merger with the AB-PMJAY, one of the flagship programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with effect from Wednesday, a press release said here.

The integration has been effected on the advice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The merger would help families under below povertyline (BPL) in the Union Territory to avail themselves of cashless speciality treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs per annum in any of the empaneled government or private hospitals by producing identity card, BPL ration card, Aadhar card.

The government would settle the hospital bill directly.

The Lieutenant Governor thanked the Centre for the integration of the scheme with the Centre's health insurance programme ensuring health safety of the BPL families.

