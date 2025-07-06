Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) The active southwest monsoon continued to lash parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, a Met department spokesperson said.

Sikar recorded the highest rainfall of 45 mm from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday. Vanasthali received 26 mm, Jaipur 14 mm, Kota 7.2 mm, Fatehpur 7 mm.

According to the meteorological department, moderate to heavy rains are likely over some parts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions as well as the Shekhawati region in the next 2-3 days, while rain activities in some parts of southern Rajasthan may decrease from July 6.

Moderate rain may occur in some parts of Bikaner division for the next 2-3 days. However, rain activities will decrease in some parts of Jodhpur division from Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature in the state on Saturday was recorded at 42.4 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

