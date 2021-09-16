Bhopal, Sep 16 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

An orange alert predicting likely "heavy to very rainfall" (between 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) was issued for the districts of Datia, Bhind and Morena in north Madhya Pradesh. The region had received heavy showers last month too.

A yellow alert warning of heavy rainfall (between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) was issued for 28 districts including Rewa, Hoshangabad, Sehore and Mandsaur.

Thunder accompanied by lightning was also likely at isolated places across ten divisions of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, the Met department said.

The alerts were valid till Friday morning, said P K Saha, a senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office.

Almost the entire state was receiving rains, he added.

Udaipura in Raisen district received the highest 75 mm of rain in western Madhya Pradesh while Patan area in Jabalpur received the highest rainfall of 130.6 mm in eastern parts of the state in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Thursday, Saha said.

