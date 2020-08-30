Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Heavy rainfall on Sunday lashed several parts of Rajkot while many areas were flooded after Aji river started overflowing here.

Meanwhile, Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast informed that the Narmada river is now in severe flood situation with the rising tendency in Bharuch district of the state.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted "generally cloudy sky" with "moderate rain" for the next two days.

Several parts of the state have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days. The Surendranagar district is also facing the problem of waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area. (ANI)

