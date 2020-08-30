Ranchi, August 30: Jharkhand Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur on Sunday donated plasma at a RIMS hospital in Ranchi here days after recovering from coronavirus.

"Today, I donated my plasma! I also appeal all those who defeated coronavirus and are healthy to come forward and donate plasma... This donation can give life to someone else. It is also completely safe!" Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

Mithilesh Kumar Thakur's Tweet

Responding to his tweet, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Banna Gupta said he was proud of the Thakur and express confidence that others will take inspiration from him and donate plasma as well.

Thakur had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, but had recovered after treatment.

