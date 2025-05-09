Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): In response to escalating tensions along the international border, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a high-level meeting to review and reinforce security arrangements across the state, with a special focus on the border districts, said a statement from CMO on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to remain on high alert and issued strict instructions for bolstering security infrastructure statewide.

Also Read | India and Pakistan Conflict Is None of Our Business but We Can Try To Encourage Both Sides to De-Escalate, Says US Vice President JD Vance.

This meeting comes after Pakistani drones were intercepted by the Indian air defense in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. Blackouts were also enforced in Bikaner and parts of Punjab, as well as in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

"In view of the tense situation arising on the border, he gave instructions regarding security arrangements across the state, especially in the border districts. The Chief Minister also gave instructions regarding cancelling the leave of all government employees and making them present at the headquarters," read the statement from the CMO.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indian Army Successfully Repels Drone Attacks, Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot issued a strong statement backing the armed forces and urging public calm. "The Indian Army is capable of handling all kinds of situations. The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan's actions on the Rajasthan border as well," said Gehlot.

Calling for unity in the face of external threats, Gehlot added, "I request all the residents of the state not to panic at all, remain patient, alert and cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the government. The army should give a befitting reply to the enemy. The ruling party and the opposition are united in this decisive battle against terrorism and the entire country is with the army and the government. India has already split Pakistan into two parts and even now our victory is certain due to our unity and the valour of the army."

India had earlier responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also made it clear that any attack on military installations would invite a suitable response. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)