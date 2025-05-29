Guwahati, May 29 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 10 crore has been seized and two persons arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, police said.

During a routine check, the police stopped a truck coming from Dimapur at Khatkhati village under Bokajan sub-division and searched the vehicle.

The police found 9.925 kg of heroin which was concealed inside the vehicle's dashboard.

The arrested persons have been identified as Wajir Singh and Tarcham Singh from Shanti Nagar who are suspected to be a part of a larger drug supply network, the police officer said.

The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be over Rs 10 crore and further investigations were on to ascertain the network of the drug operators, the officer added.

