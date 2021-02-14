Aizawl, Feb 14 (PTI) A 47-year-old Myanmarese has been arrested and heroin worth Rs 19.25 lakh seized from his possession in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise and Narcotics Department sleuths along with Assam Rifles personnel seized 667 gm of heroin from the man in a forest near New Ngharchhip village along the India-Myanmar border on Saturday evening, a spokesperson of the department said.

The contraband is suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The accused has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)