Karimganj (Assam), Oct 11 (PTI) In a major haul, heroin worth over Rs 45 crore was seized from a truck by a joint team of BSF and Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The heroin was seized from a truck near New Karimganj Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday while it was en route to Tripura from Mizoram via Karimganj, he said.

Based on specific information, personnel of BSF and Karimganj Police intercepted the truck and seized the heroin packed in 764 soap cases, hidden in a secret chamber in the driver's cabin, the officer said.

The heroin weighs around 9.47 kg and is valued at an estimated Rs 47.4 crore, he added.

The officer said the driver of the truck has been arrested and interrogation is on to ascertain further details.

