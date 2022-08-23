Aizawl, Aug 23 (PTI) Mizoram Police has seized heroin worth Rs 13.4 crore in the international market from Kawnpui town in Kolasib district near the Assam border, an official statement said.

Two persons, one of them a Myanmar national, were apprehended on Monday for possessing the contraband, the statement said.

The consignment of 2.7 kg heroin was seized from a truck, it said.

In another seizure, the police intercepted two trucks in Saitual district on Monday and seized 110 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts, the statement added.

