Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Following the car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, several cities and states across the country have been put on high alert.

Madhya Pradesh is also under heightened security vigilance and the police have launched intensive checking of vehicles entering and leaving the city, focusing on suspicious movements. Security arrangement has also been strengthened at crowded public places, including the railway stations and airports.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT to Reveal Key Details in Chargesheet on December 8, Confirms Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We are intensively checking three-wheelers and four-wheeler vehicles here. If we see any suspicious moments or vehicles without number plates or outside vehicles from MP, we are thoroughly checking them. Additionally, we had also performed checking in bus stands, railway stations and airport areas in the night hours. Currently, there is a shopping mart in my police station area and huge vehicles pass from here and remain in parking, so intensive search is underway in this area," said Bittu Sharma, ACP Jahagirabad.

After the Delhi incident, Madhya Pradesh is on high alert and the police are also continuously checking the vehicles thoroughly. The police kept a close eye on every moment here, the officer added.

Also Read | MNS To Be Included in MVA? Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Says No Proposal Yet To Include Raj Thackeray-Led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Into the Alliance.

Meanwhile Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanchari Mishra said, "Following the Delhi blast, all the security agencies have been alerted and intensive search was performed across the city throughout the night. Special deployment of police were made at sensitive places, dog squads were in place and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) teams were also vigilant. These exercises will be continued further."

The officer further said that the social media monitoring cell of the police were keeping a close eye and if any kind of rumours was spread through social media then strict action would be taken against the concerned people.

Additionally, Indore, which is considered the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, is also on High alert mode and continuous intensive checking is underway in the city. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) carried out a thorough security check at the Indore railway station. During the operation, the dog squad inspected passengers' luggage, trains, and the parcel room to ensure safety.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a blast near the historic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)