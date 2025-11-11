Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that the chargesheet related to the untimely demise of singer-cum-actor Zubeen Garg will be submitted on December 8 and it will bring out the truth in public domain. Zubeen Garg Death Case: CID Questions Ex-Manager Tarsame Mittal in Ongoing Investigation.

Talking to reporters here, Sarma said, “The justice to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg will be delivered on December 8. The SIT will submit the chargesheet on that day and it will have many starling revelations related to Zubeen Garg and his death.

Assam CM Assures Transparency in Zubeen Garg Death Case Ahead of December 8 Chargesheet

"Those who have questioned the capability of the SIT, will understand on December 8 that Himanta Biswa Sarma delivers what he says.”

Earlier, the Assam government has directed the police to launch a strict crackdown against those involved in pirating Zubeen Garg’s last cinematic creation 'Roi Roi Binale', the final film featuring the late star.

The movie, which released in theatres 12 days ago, has reportedly been widely circulated online through unauthorised uploads and downloads.

Chargesheet Submission by SIT to Uncover Truth, Announces Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Sarma said the Assam government has taken the matter seriously. “We have asked the police to identify and take strong action against those responsible. I appeal to the people not to engage in such activities. If anyone is aware of piracy, they should immediately inform the nearest police station,” the Chief Minister said.

The statement came a day after members of the film’s production team visited the Cyber Crime Police Station at Pan Bazar, Guwahati, and lodged a formal complaint regarding the illegal circulation of the film on digital platforms.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan expressed deep disappointment over the piracy, calling it an emotional setback for the entire team.

“Our Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen da’s last film, and it holds immense sentimental value. Pirating his final work is not just illegal, it is a betrayal of his memory,” Bhuyan said during a screening in Jorhat on Monday. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CIC Jyoti Mahanta Resigns After RTI Applications on His Arrested Brother Shyamkanu Mahanta.

“We initially thought viewers were sharing small clips as tribute, but soon the full movie was uploaded online. That is extremely painful and unacceptable.”

