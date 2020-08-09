New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that high-speed broadband connectivity will help people of Andaman and Nicobar to connect with other parts of the country.

The Prime Minister interacted with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, through video conference in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda.

Also Read | 'Gautam Buddha Was Born in Lumbini': Nepal Rejects Jaishankar's Claim That The Spiritual Figure Was Indian.

"I am sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connect with other parts of the country. Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic" PM Modi said.

A submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated on August 10. The cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat of the Island group.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Promises Development in Andaman & Nicobar Through High-Speed Internet Enabled Via Submarine Optical Fibre.

The prime minister said that the internet connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Island after its inauguration will facilitate online education, tourism and business in the island.

"India is fortunate that we have various things in different areas which can be developed. In Andaman and Nicobar we are going to lay emphasis on industries related to sea-food, organic products and coconut-based products," Modi said.

"Twelve islands of Andaman and Nicobar have been chosen for the expansion of high impact projects," added the Prime Minister.

He said that the entire nation needs to progress and work done by the government should reach the people at the end of the queue.

"For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to everyone and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder. Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10 through video conferencing. He had had laid the foundation stone for this project on December 30, 2018 at Port Blair.

The submarine fibre cable connectivity will enable the delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on par with other parts of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)