New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Suryakant on Monday evening laid the foundation stone of the Family Court complex in Rohini. During the ceremony, the CJI said that it is "high time to establish more and more family courts" in view of the pendency of matters before family courts pan-India.

CJI was addressing the gathering at the foundation-laying ceremony organised by the Delhi High Court.

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During his address, CJI said that there is a great responsibility on family courts as they handle emotional matters connected with families.

He also said that court experience is intimidating sometimes, especially for children, which leads to nobody wanting to come to court.

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"Why should not we call the family courts as family resolution centres. Should we leave behind black rob in family court, it is an idea," CJI said.

"It is an idea that presiding officers should not be sitting in robes, lawyers should not go in black and white and even police officers should not be dressed in uniforms so that a child is not affected," he added.

Chief Justice of India laid the foundation stone of the family court complex in the presence of Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Justice V Kameswar Rao, Justice Sanjeev Narula, Justice Jyoti Singh, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra, and Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha.

CJI stressed the timely completion of infrastructure projects. He made the remarks about projects pending for years. He said that the project should be completed on time. He also suggested that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta constitute a committee to look into the delayed projects.

"I believe that family court occupies an important place in our system. The dispute here arise within family and the parties are at some point partners in a shared life. Therefore dispute here carry emotional, financial responsibility," CJI said.

He further said that "the task for the judges there is extremely important....The decisions there decide the life of a child his upbringing and other emotional values."

The issues about dockets pending before the family court, the situation pan-India may be far more concerning. It is high time that we work at war footing for better infrastructure, CJI emphasised.

" We need to have an introspection and see that our social ethos and our family values can be saved. States need to be comparatively liberal in opening their purse for family courts," CJI said.

The Family Court complex will come up adjacent to the Rohini District Court. It will have 18 courtrooms, a playing facility for children. The multi multi-storey building is likely to be completed by June 2027.

While sharing the details of facilities in the upcoming complex, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay announced that the first floor of 11000 square feet is earmarked for lawyers' sitting and other facilities in 8 story building of the family court complex.

He stressed the need for timely competition of the construction of the upcoming family court complex in Rohini.

Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court of India said that the Bar and Bench used to work in a very bad circumstances. Bomb blast shoot out took place in the court.

There was no place to make a trained judge sit due to a shortage of space. That's why he could not appoint judges during his tenure as Chief justice Delhi High Court.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta admired the CJI and said his decisions and humility inspire us.

Today's event speaks volumes for our future...I am a bit terrified to speak in front of a community who catches each and every word, she said.

It is an auspicious event where the foundation stone is being laid in Rohini by the CJI. In the coming future this will help our justice system. I feel justice is when it is provided with ease, CM Rekha Gupta said.

She acknowledged that there is shortage of judicial infrastructure in today's time and there is a need for its enhancement.

"Delhi Govt will give 100% support to the enhancement, and this government believes that we will enhance the judicial infrastructure," CM Said. The government is working towards having a brighter future, she added.

Delhi CM addressed the lawyers, " You wear black and white but fill the lives of people with colour for this I congratulate you, and together we will work for a brighter future."

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay said that the presence of the Delhi CM here expresses the commitment of the government to enhancing judicial infrastructure. A sound infrastructure helps in maximising the output.

" I am confident the new complex will help us tackle the increasing footfall," Justice Upadhyay said.

He requested the minister and chief engineer of PWD to look into the speedy completion. Timely completion is very important because not only do we need it, but cost escalation will affect the public exchequer.

"The family court plays an important role...these matter need expeditious disposal as prolonged matter may have an impact on children and women who may have an urgent need for maintenance," Chief justice Upadhyay said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)