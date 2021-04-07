Srinagar, Apr 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike this year as 812 new COVID-19 cases, including 257 travellers, taking the tally to 1,34,827, even as six fresh deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours took the toll to 2,018, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 347 were from Jammu division and 465 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

This is the highest number of single day cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far.

The UT had less than 1,000 active cases on March 15 while the number of fresh cases crossed the three-digit mark from March 16.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 238 cases, including 57 travellers, followed by 138 in Jammu and 79 in Udhampur district.

For the first time in past several months, all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have reported fresh COVID cases.

The number of active cases has now breached 5,000 mark again, rising to 5,035 in the UT, while 1,27,774 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic is 2,018 as six fresh deaths -- four from Jammu region and two from Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours.

