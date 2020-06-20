New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

Also Read | Punjab: Health Secretary Sacks 22 Lab Technicians Posted in Amritsar District Hospital to End 'VIP Culture'.

Top Stories

Also Read | Delhi Government Cancels Leave of Medical Staff Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

DEL41 LAC-PMO

PMO issues clarification over Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory

New Delhi: The PMO on Saturday called as "mischievous interpretation" the criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at an all-party meeting that no one has entered Indian territory or captured any military post while referring to the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.

MDS6 TL-SINOINDIA-2ND LD BHADAURIA

Determined to deliver, geared up for contingency: IAF chief

Hyderabad: The Air Force has analysed the scenario and is fully aware of the situation at the Line of Actual Control and is determined, well prepared to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday.

FGN25 US-POMPEO-CHINA

Pompeo tears into 'rogue actor' China for 'escalating' border tension with India

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised the Chinese Army for "escalating" the border tension with India and militarising the strategic South China Sea as he described the ruling Communist Party of China as a "rogue actor". By Lalit K Jha

NATION

DEL44 BJP-RS-SEATS

NDA widens gap with Opposition in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The NDA is now comfortably placed in the Rajya Sabha after the biennial election as the BJP's strong numbers in the assemblies and defection from the Opposition resulted in the saffron party having 86 seats in the House and the Congress merely 41.

DEL53 INDO-RUSSIA RAJNATH

Rajnath Singh to pay 3-day visit to Russia from Monday to attend grand parade

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning Monday to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.

DEL52 PM-LD EMPLOYEMENT-SCHEME

PM launches employment scheme for migrant workers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an employment scheme for migrant workers, saying that during the coronavirus-induced lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas.

DEL45 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD HOME ISOLATION

No consensus reached on LG order on institutional quarantine; another meeting at 5pm

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order for a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, asking why was a separate rule being applied for the city, sources said, as his deputy Manish Sisodia said they could not reach a consensus on the decision at a DDMA meet.

DEL48 AVI-VANDE BHARAT

Limits on airfares may be extended beyond Aug 24 depending on situation: Aviation Secretary

New Delhi: The government-imposed upper and lower limits on airfares may be extended beyond August 24 depending upon how the situation turns out, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said on Saturday.

DEL25 DL-VIRUS-JAIN

Jain administered plasma therapy, condition stable: Sources

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted in ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said.

DEL42 YOGA DAY

Yoga Day to be marked on digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga on Sunday will be celebrated on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message would be the highlight of the occasion.

BOM4 MH-MUMBAI ATTACKS-RANA-NIKAM

Rana's extradition will throw light on ISI activities: Nikam

Mumbai: The extradition of Pakistan-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, recently rearrested in the US for his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will throw more light on the activities of the ISI, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said on Saturday.

LEGAL

LGD2 SC-LAWYER

Lawyer appears in virtual hearing while lying on bed; SC says minimum court etiquette be followed

New Delhi: A lawyer appeared in a virtual hearing in the Supreme Court while lying on bed and donning a T-shirt, drawing displeasure of the judge who observed that "minimum court etiquette" should be followed given the public nature of hearings.

LGD3 VIRUS-DL-HC-HOSPITAL

HC asks Delhi govt to probe allegations of shifting out physically disabled woman against hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to investigate into the allegations against a private hospital of forcing to shift a physically disabled woman, suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, to another hospital over unavailability of beds.

FOREIGN

FGN23 US-TRUMP-LD PAREKH

Trump intends to nominates Indian American to IDFC Board

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate leading Indian-American global venture capitalist Deven Parekh as a member of the Board of Directors of an independent agency of the government that provides financing for private development projects. By Lalit K Jha

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)