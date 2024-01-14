Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5:10 PM.

BOM16 MH-LD DEORA **** Milind Deora quits Congress, joins Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde to 'walk development path' Mumbai: In a setback for Congress in Mumbai ahead of Lok Sabha polls, former Union minister Milind Deora on Sunday quit the party "to walk the path of development" and joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ending a "55 years old association" of the Deora family with the Grand Old Party. ****

BOM11 MH-AYODHYA-LD-RANE **** Shankaracharyas must bless Ram Temple, not criticise, says Rane; Oppn seeks apology

Mumbai: The opposition in Maharashtra on Sunday attacked Union Minister Narayan Rane for his comments on the Shankaracharyas and sought his dismissal from the Narendra Modi government and an apology from the BJP. ****

BOM10 MH-DYNASTY-CM-UDDHAV **** Dynasty politics: Party needed well-educated, young face, says Shinde on son's LS ticket Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's statements on dynastic politics. ****

BOM1 MH-AIRPORT-SCINDIA **** Navi Mumbai airport's first phase to be operational by March-end next year: Scindia

Thane: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the Navi Mumbai international airport will be commercially operational by March 2025. ****

BES6 MH-DEFENCE-EXERCISE **** Indian Army conducts firepower demonstration 'Exercise Topchi' at Devlali Nashik: The Indian Army's ‘Exercise Topchi', the annual firepower demonstration and training exercise, was conducted by the School of Artillery at Devlali here on Sunday. **** PTI

