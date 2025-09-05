Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh celebrated Teachers' Day with a grand state-level function at Peterhof, Shimla, where 38 educators from across the state were honoured with prestigious State Awards for their outstanding contribution to education.

This year, for the first time, the honours included technical education teachers, highlighting their crucial role in preparing skilled professionals for the modern workforce.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was the chief guest at the event. Education Minister Rohit Thakur presided in the absence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was on an aerial survey of disaster-affected areas in Kullu. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani attended as the special guest.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar welcomed the dignitaries and stated that the state currently operates 17,330 schools, catering to around 14.25 lakh students and employing 1.02 lakh teachers. He added that in certain award categories, no applications were received, hence no selection was made.

Governor Shukla congratulated the awardees, calling teachers "the true architects of society."

"In our culture, the Guru is considered greater than God. Teachers inspire generations and play a central role in building a strong society. The National Education Policy 2020 is rooted in Indianness and creativity, and I am proud that Himachal Pradesh ranks fifth in the country in education," Shukla said.

Amid the state's ongoing disaster situation, Shukla announced from the stage that he would not personally accept any ceremonial honour, stating that his purpose was to boost teachers' morale during this difficult time. He also urged educators to guide students away from substance abuse, aligning with the government's anti-drug campaign.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur reminded the gathering that Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

"This year, for the first time, we have honoured technical education teachers alongside school and college educators at the state level. The government is committed to improving the quality of education, and the reforms we have implemented are already showing results. We will continue working towards educational excellence," Thakur said.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani spoke about the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements.

"Teachers are the torchbearers of national progress. For the first time, technical teachers have received this state honour on Teachers' Day. In today's fast-changing technological environment, staying updated is both a challenge and a necessity. Our reforms aim to place Himachal's schools and colleges among the top 100 in the country," Dharmani noted.

Awardees were honoured in various Category such as General Award (Non-Tribal/Hard Area): Ajay Singh (Chemistry Lecturer, GSSS Garhjamula, Kangra); Anita Chaudhary (Biology Lecturer, GSSS Sirathana, Kangra); Devendra Singh Chauhan (DPE, PM Shri GMSSS Rohru Boys, Shimla); Seema Devi (PET, GMS Jadeu, under GSSS Sandhu, Shimla); Umesh Kumar (TGT Non-Medical, GSSS Morla, Mandi); Gurudas Ram (TGT Arts, GHS Jachh, under GSSS Jhungi, Mandi); Girdhari Lal (Shastri, GSSS Tindi, Lahaul-Spiti - Tribal/Hard Area); Vijay Kumar (JBT, GCPS Bidbahera, Hamirpur); Ajay Kumar (JBT, GCPS Dahad, Bilaspur); Ritu Goyal (JBT, GPCS Batamandi, Sirmaur). (ANI)

