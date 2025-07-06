The team of AIIMS, headed bythe director, during an informal interaction with media (Photo/ANI)

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur is all set to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state in health care.

The AIIMS Bilaspur Director, Prof DN Sharma, shared significant milestones of the institute's progress with the media on Sunday, highlighting rapid infrastructure expansion, medical breakthroughs, and a focused drive toward cancer research and trauma care.

In just less than three years since its inception, AIIMS Bilaspur has increased its inpatient capacity from 690 to 728 beds, catering to over 1,500 patients daily, with more than 4,000 indoor admissions every month. The institute also recorded its first successful kidney transplant, a major achievement in its clinical journey.

Over 30,000 patients are being treated monthly, and the hospital has developed a strong community outreach programme, backed by interdisciplinary collaborations and state-of-the-art equipment, including an MRI facility. AIIMS Bilaspur is equipped with four times more ventilators than other hospitals in Himachal Pradesh, ensuring robust emergency preparedness.

With a strong academic backbone, the institute now has 620 students, including 100 MBBS seats, and offers 17 broad specialities. However, Prof. Sharma noted that some faculty positions in medical gastroenterology remain vacant, though recruitment drives are ongoing.

Cancer care remains a major focus area, with work underway for a dedicated Trauma Centre, and a proposal for Phase 2 expansion valued at Rs 178.05 crore. A feasibility survey for Rs 332 crore has also been conducted to support future developments, including enhanced cancer treatment infrastructure.

AIIMS Bilaspur is also actively participating in ICMR-backed research projects on breast and cervical cancer and has seen high utilisation in its radiation oncology department, treating 83 patients regularly, with daily attendance ranging from 20 to 30 patients, nearing 900 total so far.

Prof Sharma emphasised lifestyle-related cancers and rising cases such as lung cancer, along with Delhi topping the chart for prostate cancer prevalence.

AIIMS Bilaspur is also expected to soon be equipped with PET scan and titration control facilities to enhance diagnostic precision.

AIIMS Bilaspur is now among the fastest-growing AIIMS in the country, both in terms of infrastructure and services and aims to ensure that people in the region no longer need to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for advanced treatment. (ANI)

