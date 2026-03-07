Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said the state government has amended the Panchayati Raj election rules to prevent the same category from getting reservation for multiple consecutive tenures in local bodies.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Negi said the amendment was aimed at ensuring fair representation and a level playing field for all categories in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Also Read | Bank Holidays March 9-15: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Days Next Week; Check Details.

Negi said, "The election rules of the Panchayati Raj have been amended. The main amendment concerns the roster system under which reservations are allotted for various posts, such as wards in Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis."

He said the government noticed that in several cases the same category had been receiving reservations for two or even three consecutive terms due to the way the roster was implemented.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Prices Will Not Increase, 1st Cargo Moves From Strait of Hormuz, Say Government Sources.

"It has been observed in many places that for two tenures in a row, and sometimes even three, the same category was getting reservations. To correct this shortcoming, it has now been decided that in any Panchayati Raj institution, reservation for a particular community or category will not continue for two consecutive tenures," the minister said.

Negi said the change was introduced to address gaps in the earlier rules and to ensure broader participation.

"If the same category continues to get reservations for ten or fifteen years, then people from other categories do not get a chance. This shortcoming existed in the earlier rules, and it needed to be corrected so that there is a level playing field and all categories get proper representation," he added.

Meanwhile, the minister also expressed concern over the possible impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East on fuel prices.

"Prices have already increased, and I fear LPG prices may also rise. Considering the ongoing tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, if the situation escalates further, it could affect petroleum products and LPG supplies, which may create additional challenges," Negi said.

He added that governments will have to take necessary steps depending on how the global situation evolves. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)