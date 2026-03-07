Mumbai, March 7: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has outlined several bank closures for the upcoming week, spanning March 9 to March 15. While digital banking continues to be available 24/7, physical bank branches in various parts of the country will remain shut due to a combination of regional festivals and standard weekend closures. Customers are advised to plan their branch visits and high-value transactions early to avoid delays in services like cheque clearing and physical document verification.

Bank Holidays Between March 9-15

he upcoming week features one specific regional holiday and the standard nationwide weekend shutdown. Under the RBI’s holiday classification, banks are categorized into three groups: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

The key dates for the week include:

March 13 (Friday): Chapchar Kut

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl (Mizoram) for the celebration of Chapchar Kut, the state's most significant spring festival. Operations in all other states will proceed as usual.

March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

In accordance with RBI guidelines, all public and private sector banks across India will observe a mandatory holiday for the second Saturday of the month.

March 15 (Sunday): Weekly Off

Banks nationwide will remain closed for their standard weekly holiday.

City-Wise Impact of Bank Holidays

For quick reference, here is the status of bank branches in major Indian cities during this period:

Date Day Occasion Cities/States Affected March 13 Friday Chapchar Kut Aizawl (Mizoram) March 14 Saturday Second Saturday Pan-India March 15 Sunday Weekly Off Pan-India

Service Availability and Digital Alternatives During Bank Holidays

While physical counters will be inaccessible during these dates, the RBI ensures that the backbone of India’s digital payment infrastructure remains operational. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Customers can continue to use:

Mobile and Internet Banking: For fund transfers via NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS.

For fund transfers via NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS. UPI: For real-time peer-to-peer and merchant payments.

For real-time peer-to-peer and merchant payments. ATMs: For cash withdrawals and mini-statements.

For cash withdrawals and mini-statements. Cheque Drop Boxes: Though note that clearing will only resume on the next working day.

Travelers and business owners should also keep an eye on the following week. Starting March 19, a series of major festivals including Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid-ul-Fitr will trigger more widespread bank closures across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and several other states.

