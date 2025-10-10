Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): The political heat in Himachal Pradesh has intensified over the issue of panchayat elections, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress government of attempting to delay the democratic process.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Friday, BJP's Chief Spokesperson and MLA Randhir Sharma launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging that it was "violating democratic norms by postponing the panchayat and urban local body elections."

Also Read | 'India Must Narrate Its Own Story to the World': Gautam Adani Urges To Own Global Narrative Through Cinema, Storytelling and Emerging Tech Like AI.

"The government's recent orders regarding the panchayat elections are contradictory and misleading," Sharma said.

"On one hand, the Chief Minister and the Panchayati Raj Minister claim that elections will be held on time, but on the other hand, letters issued to Deputy Commissioners in four districts suggest otherwise. These letters were obtained under government pressure, and they clearly show the government's intention to defer the polls," he added.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deadlock Ends; Chirag Paswan Likely To Get 25-26 Seats, Announcement Expected on October 11.

He further alleged that the state government was "creating confusion" and "trying to cover up its administrative failures."

"The government wants to postpone the panchayat elections just as it earlier postponed the urban local body polls," Sharma stated.

"The State Election Commission had already begun preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections. Using the pretext of natural calamity to delay them is laughable," he said. Sharma pointed out that in districts like Hamirpur, official records show that "only one road was damaged due to the disaster."

"The government forced the Deputy Commissioners to write such letters. Through these orders, the government has indirectly admitted its own inefficiency. It is astonishing that the same roads reportedly damaged by the disaster will not be repaired even by January 2025," he added.

In a scathing remark targeting the Congress leadership, Sharma said, "Rahul Gandhi roams around with the Constitution in his hand claiming to defend democratic rights, while in Himachal, his government is systematically dismantling the democratic structure."

Sharma demanded that the government "withdraw the misleading orders immediately and conduct the panchayat elections on time."

"The Chief Minister should focus on managing his own party's internal issues. The BJP, meanwhile, stands united and ready to face the elections." Sharma added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)