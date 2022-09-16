Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party Himachal Pradesh unit will celebrate the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Seva Pakhwada'.

The programme will commence on September 17, the birthday of the Prime Minister and conclude on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

The announcement of the same was made during a press conference held by BJP state unit chief Suresh Kashyap who said that a number of programmes are being planned to mark the 72nd birthday of PM Modi.

"Tomorrow is the birthday of the world's most popular leader and our successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. On this occasion, BJP is organising many programmes all over the country, State BJP has set a target to observe from September 17 to October 2 as Seva Pakhwada".

He informed that the Yuva Morcha is organising a blood donation camp in the entire state on the occasion.

"We are celebrating the birthday of the Prime Minister on the completion of 75 years of Independence. We are doing programmes across the country. And Yuva Morcha has set a target that we will collect 1,075 units of blood. Along with this, the Yuva Morcha has also aimed to create a directory of our blood groups," he said, adding that the Mahila Morcha will do the programme of distribution of Tribhang.

The state BJP chief said that the party leaders will garland the pictures of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary on September 25.

A cleanliness drive will be undertaken on October 2 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Under the drive, the party plans to clean the rivers and other sources of water.

"On October 2 which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, we will garland their pictures and will also do a programme of cleanliness, in which the rivers and other sources of water will be cleaned. By doing this, we have set a target to celebrate Seva Pakwara in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Kashyap further said that the party's main objective is to sensitize people to get booster doses of COVID vaccines.

"We are going to start LED rath vans in all the 68 constituencies where we will showcase the schemes that have been brought by the central government in the last eight and a half years or state government in the tenure," he stated.

In Shimla, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and in Mandi's Rampur, Union Minister Smriti Irani along with HP Education Minister Govind Thakur and Mahila Morcha President Rashmidhar Sood will flag off the van.

"In Hamirpur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and I will flag off the van. In Kangra's Noorpur, Devender Rana along with others will flag off the LED Van," he said.

"Our party and all the morchas will take part in all the different programmes that we have organised on the occasion of the birthday of PM Modi," Kashyap told. (ANI)

