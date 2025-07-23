Shimla, July 23 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh BJP president and Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap on Wednesday hit out at the state government over its Cabinet's decision to postpone the reservation roster for the urban local body (ULB) elections.

He alleged that the state government is trying to override a constitutional institution by "suppressing and reversing" the decision made by the State Election Commission, which is a high-level constitutional body.

Also Read | Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Kashyap, in a press statement, claimed that the actions of the government indicate that ministers and Congress leaders have realised that due to their policies, they are likely to face a "massive defeat" in the upcoming elections for Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

"As a result, instead of facing the public's verdict, the Congress-led government has chosen to postpone these elections" he said.

Also Read | Radhakrishna Panga Passes Away at 29: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Leader Smirti Irani Among Others Express Grief Over Untimely Death of Content Creator 'Atheist Krishna'.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)