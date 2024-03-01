Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated projects worth Rs 88.78 crore in Kasauli assembly segment of Solan district on Friday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 13 development projects worth Rs 88.78 crore in Kasauli during his one-day tour to the area.

Speaking about the ongoing politcal crisis in his state, the Chief Minister said, "On February 28, when the budget was all set to be passed in the House then on February 27 they went to the Speaker and threatened him, this is their mindset. They (BJP) have sold their integrity. Those who rebelled were confronted by the CRPF, Haryana Police, helicopter. They came in by helicopter and did not sit inside the Assembly during the budget. The budget had proposals for the poor, the farmers.."

The Chief Minister sought people's support to make the hill state self-reliant.

"I will never be deterred by those who indulge in corruption. I want your support. I can guarantee that in the next five years we will make Himachal self reliant," Sukhu said.

Sukhu also inaugurated Rs 12.69 crore Government Degree College, Dharampur at Mandodhar, Rs 72 lakh Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Rest House at Sabzi Mandi Dharampur and Rs 8.01 crore Lift Water supply schemes for Barog, Bohali, Bhojnagar habitations in the Kasauli assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones of the up-gradation of Dharampur to Kathani road worth Rs 18.83 crore, up-gradation of Gamberpul to Mamligh road worth Rs 9.40 crore, up-gradation of Lahanji to Kathal Kathar Mari Ka Ghat road worth Rs 11.29 crore.

Sukhu also laid foundation stones for the improvement and strengthening of Sukhi Johari Kanda Katal Ka Bag road worth Rs 10.01 crore, link road to village Bhanet worth Rs 1.55 crore, Science Lab at GSSS Sultanpur Rs 1.33 crore, improvement of LIS Haripur worth Rs 1.20 crore, Gram Panchayat Bhawan Sultanpur worth Rs 1.61 crore and up-gradation of industrial roads in Parwanoo township and Him Era Shop in Jabli worth Rs 12.14 crore. (ANI)

