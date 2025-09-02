Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Tuesday, said the just-concluded monsoon session of the state Assembly was the longest in its history, during which significant legislation was passed and extensive discussions were held on the state's disaster situation.

Speaking to mediapersons after the conclusion of the 12-day session, Sukhu said, "We discussed the disaster situation for four days and gave our reply. The state has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall over the last two days, resulting in multiple landslides, loss of life, and destruction of homes. The Assembly has declared Himachal Pradesh as a disaster-affected state."

He assured full government support to affected families, announcing that each household that has lost its home will receive Rs 7 lakh for reconstruction and an additional Rs 70,000 for household items washed away. For livestock losses, compensation will be Rs 55,000 for a cow or buffalo and Rs 9,000 for a goat or sheep. Owners of partially damaged houses will get Rs 1 lakh.

"Despite our financial constraints, there will be no shortage of funds for disaster-affected families," Sukhu said, adding that machinery is being deployed to save standing apple crops.

The CM linked the extreme weather to climate change, noting that similar destruction has occurred in Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. He urged the Opposition to jointly approach the Centre for a special relief package. "Our hydropower projects benefit the country, and in this crisis, project operators should also come forward to help affected families," he said.

Highlighting resource mobilisation measures, Sukhu said revenue from auctioning liquor vends had risen to over Rs . 600 crore in two years, compared to Rs . 480 crore earned in four years under the previous BJP government. He also said the state electricity board had turned a profit of Rs . 315 crore, although the amount would go towards interest payments on accumulated debt.

On recruitment reforms, Sukhu said the government had introduced changes to ensure merit-based selections and had brought in a law providing five years' imprisonment for those involved in exam paper leaks or cheating. He also said elected representatives convicted of corruption at the panchayat level would face a six-year ban from contesting polls, the same as MLAs.

Regarding the three major religious pilgrimages of Manimahesh, Shrikhand Mahadev, and Kinner Kailash, which fall during the monsoon, Sukhu said the government would consult local religious bodies before making any decision to reschedule the dates. "Faith is important, but we must also consider safety," he said.

The CM also sought cheaper air connectivity under the Centre's UDAN scheme for Himachal to aid travel and disaster response. The monsoon session ended with the passage of three bills, including measures to curb corruption, improve recruitment transparency, and strengthen disaster relief provisions. (ANI)

