Shimla, May 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said areas bordering Punjab's Pathankot are on high alert, and police have been directed to issue special instructions to blackout border areas in Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur and Indora when air raid warning sirens are blown.

Sukhu held a meeting with the officials and district heads and said, "There is nothing to panic but we should ensure our safety and fulfil our responsibility and stay alert".

He also appealed to the general public to believe only official information.

Talking to the reporters here, he said that the offices of chief secretary, general administration department and control rooms would remain open to assist people and act promptly in times of need.

The chief minister assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring safety of about 103 students, currently pursuing their studies in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the Chief Secretary for prompt and co-ordinated action to bring the students back home safely.

Security has been beefed up across the state and strict vigil is being kept in districts bordering Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, officials said.

SP Nurpur, Ashok Rattan has urged people to refrain from spreading rumours on social media and not to post any statement that could disturb peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, several bus routes to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have been closed and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has stopped buses heading towards Katra, Pathankot, Amristsar and Jalandhar till further orders, the officials said.

On Thursday afternoon, the defence ministry said the Indian Armed Forces had foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the country's northern and western parts.

Defence Minister Singh on Thursday said no limit would become an obstacle to protecting India's sovereignty and the nation was fully prepared for such responses.

Early on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

