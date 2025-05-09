Mumbai, May 9: The Maharashtra government has decided to cancel the leaves of top officials in health, disaster management and many other departments in the wake of the current situation, the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday. The government will take strict action against those spreading fake news and “helping the enemy”, it said. The decision was made at a meeting, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the security measures, the CMO said in a statement.

State director-general of police, Mumbai police chief, top home department officials and senior officers of various agencies and departments attended the meeting. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was also present. It has been decided to cancel the leaves of senior officials holding important posts in health, disaster management and other departments, said the statement. The CM has directed that mock drills for preparedness should be conducted in each of the 36 districts of the state. A war room should be set up in each district, it said. Is NSA Ajit Doval on Facebook? PIB Fact Check Exposes Fake Post by Pakistan.

A coordination machinery should be set up with hospitals during blackouts. Similarly, a backup power should be kept on standby during such times. Dark curtains and window panes should be used to ensure light is not visible from outside. The CM also asked the administration to raise awareness of what needs to be done during a blackout. He also instructed all civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to launch a similar campaign involving cooperative housing societies, it said.

The Centre's ‘War Book', which outlines the government's response and functions during wartime, should be studied, and key information should be shared at the ground level, he said. Fadnavis also said that the cybercrime department should keep a watch on social media handles in each district to find out who is helping Pakistan. “Strict action will be taken against those helping the enemy and spreading fake news,” he said. An emergency fund will be provided to each district on Friday itself to procure items required to meet exigencies, said the statement, quoting the CM.

While police have been told to increase combing operations and bandobast, the CM said cases must be registered against those who video-record Army preparations and share the visuals on social media. Fadnavis also asked authorities to rent fishing trawlers to boost coastal security. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Deputy CM Shinde said the discussions concerned securing vital installations, including electricity and water supply, keeping a check on drone movements, strengthening cyber security, besides keeping medical services active. ‘No Need for Panic Buying’: Oil Companies Assure Public as Ample Fuel Stocks Available Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension.

“Strengthening the functioning of the CCTV cameras in Mumbai and ensuring collective coordination among all agencies was discussed. We also discussed ways to ensure there is no panic among people and boost coastal security,” Shinde said. The deputy CM said that in the next two to three days, they will communicate with the Army, Navy and Coast Guard to explore what the state government needs to do to keep Mumbai and Maharashtra “safe at any cost”. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said the police, Coast Guard and Navy were on alert mode in Maharashtra, and all SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were being followed.

He was responding to a question on the steps being taken to protect the state's coastline. Police, Navy and Coast Guard are on alert mode. Regular exercises are being undertaken, and whatever steps are needed to be taken as per the war book' are being taken care of. India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones. In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.