Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to contribute generously on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day so that the amount collected can be used to help the soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents.

CM Sukhu greeted the people on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, saying that the youth of the state made an important contribution to the Army.

Also Read | Bears Are Roaming Around Russia's Siberia Half-Asleep As Warm November Temperatures Hamper Hibernation.

He said that it was a matter of pride for "the brave hearts of this small hill state that have been decorated with four Paramveer Chakras while valiantly protecting their motherland from external invasions."

The soldiers from the state have always been at the forefront, showing dust to the enemy and even not being afraid to sacrifice their lives for the nation, the CM said.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: PM Narendra Modi Cites Poll Win Data To Assert BJP Most Preferred Party for Governance.

The Chief Minister said that it was the responsibility of everyone to provide proper assistance to the families of these soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The state government is continuously making efforts for the rehabilitation and welfare of war victims and ex-servicemen, as well as their families, CM Sukhu said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)