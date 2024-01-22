Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple by lighting numerous 'diyas' at his official residence Oak Over today.

The Oak Over was given a festive look with LED lights also, adding magnificence to the beauty of the majestic building.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: ‘Tax Buoyancy to Give Headroom for Higher Social Sector Budget Without Hampering Fiscal Prudence’.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Ram belongs to every one of us and every Indian should celebrate the occasion with great zeal and fervour.

Principal Advisor Media to Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan; spokesperson AICC, Charan Singh Sapra; Mayor Surinder Chauhan; Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal; OSD to the Chief Minister, Ritesh Kaprate and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Modi Government Should Not Cut Import Duties on Parts Used in Making Smartphones in Budget, Says GTRI Report.

Earlier today, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was held at Ayodhya's Ram temple with great buzz, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ceremony led by a group of priests.

Meanwhile, a mega 'Deepotsava' was also organised at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, with the 'Ram Jyotis' illuminating the city and symbolising the divine presence of Ram Lalla.

It is believed that the people of Ayodhya lit up 'Diyas' and celebrated Diwali upon the return of Lord Ram, along with brother Lakshman and wife Seeta, from their 14-year-long exile

Celebrations are being held across the nation to mark the auspicious occasion.

An 'Aarti' was performed at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, which saw the participation of a large number of people immersed in devotion towards Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, 'Diyas' were lit up at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, drawing parallels to the historic celebration of Diwali upon Lord Ram's return from exile.

Celebrations were also held in Bihar's Patna as people prepared colourful 'Rangolis' welcoming Ram Lalla.

The grand Ram Temple of Ayodhya will be open to the public from tomorrow onwards.The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, held today in Ayodhya, is set to go down in history. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held at 12.29 pm, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on occasion. He congratulated the people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony in the Ayodhya temple and said Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now.

"After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come," he said."Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the Prime Minister added.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)