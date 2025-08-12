Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of State Electricity Board employees, engineers, and pensioners at the Secretariat on Tuesday to address key issues affecting the workforce and the Board's operations.

During the hour-long discussion, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the charge sheet issued against employee leaders and directed the Electricity Board management to revoke it immediately, according to the press release.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Announces Candidate for Ghosi Assembly Seat.

He also criticised the ban on workplace meetings and demonstrations, asserting that such activities are fundamental rights of organisations and should not be restricted.

The Chief Minister assured the JAC representatives of his commitment to resolving their concerns. Key measures discussed included the formulation of a new recruitment policy to hire field staff across the state and the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, for which he requested time until October, added the press release. Additionally, he instructed the Board management to expedite pending payments of leave encashment and gratuity to pensioners.

Also Read | Vice President Election 2025: Mallikarjun Kharge Reaching Out to INDIA Bloc Leaders to Choose Candidate for VP Poll, Meeting to Be Held Soon.

The meeting also resulted in the decision to establish a committee comprising employees and officers to address various operational issues within the Board. The JAC members strongly emphasized the need for a permanent policy for outsourced employees, alongside discussions on other challenges impacting the Board's functioning.

Senior government officials, including Energy Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Special Secretary Shubhkaran, and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar, attended the meeting. Representing the JAC were Coordinator Er. Lokesh Thakur, Co-Coordinator Heera Lal Verma, and members such as Er. A.S. Gupta, Er. S.N. Kapoor, Er. D.K. Gupta, Kuldeep Kharwada, Kameshwar Datt Sharma, D.S. Datwalia, Narendra Thakur, Manohar Dhiman, and T.R. Gupta, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)