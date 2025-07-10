Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas of the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district and assured the affected families of all possible support from the State Government. He also inspected the relief camp set up at Bagsiad for the victims and took feedback on the assistance being provided.

He took stock of the facilities being provided to those affected by the disaster in Bagsiad relief camp. The residents told him that the Mandi district administration had made good arrangements. However, their homes had suffered severe damage due to torrential rains and cloudbursts. They expressed their desire to return home, but either their houses were completely destroyed or had become unsafe to live in due to the cloudbursts. They urged the state government to rehabilitate them as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister assured all affected individuals that the state government stands firmly with them in this hour of distress and would leave no stone unturned in ensuring their rehabilitation, a release said. The state government would provide land to those who had lost their properties in the disaster, wherever feasible. However, the allocation of forest land required approval from the Union Government and the state government would forward the proposal to the Centre for necessary clearance, he added.

He urged all the MPs of BJP in Himachal Pradesh to help in getting permission from the Union Government to rehabilitate disaster-affected people on forest land. "Himachal Pradesh has 68 per cent forest land, and those who have lost their land in the disaster can be rehabilitated on forest land through special exemptions from the Centre. The BJP MPs must fulfil their responsibility in this regard," he said.

While no compensation can make up for the loss of life, the government will provide relief for the damage caused to your homes, shops, cowsheds, cattle, and goats etc, stated the Chief Minister. "I understand how difficult it is to build a house in Himachal Pradesh. That's why the state government will provide compensation of Rs 7 lakh for rebuilding your homes," he promised.

The Chief Minister assured them that the state government would compensate for all their losses using its own resources. CM Sukhu visited Bagsiad, Thunag, Thunadi, Lambathach, Jarol, Pandavshila, Kuthah and Janjheli area and interacted with the disaster-affected, listening to their woes.

While interacting with media persons, the Chief Minister said that relief and rescue operations were being carried out effectively in the Seraj assembly constituency. However, he expressed concern over some individuals spreading misinformation on social media.

He stated, "I personally got delivered relief material and ration to rain-hit Galu in a helicopter. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh also visited the affected areas to assess the damage caused."

The Chief Minister said that reopening and restoring blocked roads in the Seraj area was a top priority and around 50 JCB machines and other heavy machinery from the PWD had been engaged in road clearance. "Until roads are reopened, delivering relief materials to people will remain a challenge," he added.

CM Sukhu said the government had made adequate arrangements at relief camps for the affected families, and he was personally satisfied with the efforts being done to provide relief to the affected persons. He praised the district administration for the commendable work.

He also criticised those trying to politicise the disaster, stating, "While some are playing politics even during the times of crisis when the state government is committed to leaving no stone unturned to provide relief and to the people. We successfully rehabilitated victims using our own resources during the 2023 disaster, and this year too, we are doing everything we can do to help those affected."

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister mentioned that he was in regular touch with the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, regarding the situation in the Seraj area. He said that two Indian Air Force helicopters were provided for relief and rescue operations at the request of the state government, and Jai Ram Thakur was also utilising them. He stressed that it was not the time for politics but for helping people as much as possible. Rehabilitating affected families was a key priority for the state government.

Relief and recovery efforts are going on war footing, with full support from local authorities to restore normalcy in the affected areas. So far, 15 fatalities have been reported, while 27 individuals remain missing. Rescue efforts have successfully saved 290 people in Mandi district. The calamity has also caused extensive damage to the properties, affecting 1,184 houses, 710 cow sheds, and 201 shops. 780 livestock have also perished in the disaster. To support relief and rehabilitation operations, 177 police personnel have been deployed in the severely affected subdivisions of Thunag, Karsog, and Gohar.

The district administration has distributed more than 3000 ration kits and 4000 tarpaulins to the affected families. Additionally, 17 relief camps have been established, currently housing 677 displaced individuals. Immediate financial assistance is also being extended to families to compensate for their losses.

APMC Chairman Sanjeev Guleria, Congress leaders Chet Ram and Jagdish Reddy, Vijay Pal Singh, Jeevan Thakur, Naresh Chauhan, and Deputy Commissioner Apoorav Devgan, SP Sakshi Verma and other officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

