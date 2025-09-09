Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district on September 9, where he was welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The PM met the NDRF team during his visit, who are conducting the relief and rescue operation in the state.

Before landing at the airport, the PM also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh. He will also chair a meeting with senior state officials and leaders at Kangra Airport.

PM Modi is visiting Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused by landslides and floods in the region.

Earlier, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who reached the airport to receive the Prime Minister, told ANI that the heavy rain has caused widespread destruction in the state and stated that he expects a relief package from the centre.

"The rain from last week caused significant destruction, and the state faced losses across all areas, from people's lives to property damage. Our farmers' crops have been destroyed, and many landslides have occurred. Drinking water facilities and electricity transformers are completely damaged, and roads are also in poor condition. Compared to what happened in 2023, we lost fewer lives, but continuous cloud bursts caused considerable losses. The scientific study of these incidents is very important... A lot of damage is also caused by global warming and cloudbursts," CM Sukhu said.

He also expressed hope that the Centre will announce a special relief package.

"PM Modi is going for an aerial survey here. He will personally see how landslides have affected many areas... We are requesting a special relief package from the central government so that we can allocate funds based on the severity of the situation..." CM Sukhu said.

Over 20 leaders of Himachal Pradesh, including CM Sukhu, former CM Jairam Thakur and others, will attend the meeting to brief the Prime Minister about the losses caused by rains and flash floods. PM Modi will also carry out an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Chamba, Mandi and Kullu districts. (ANI)

