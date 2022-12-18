Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday presided over the review meetings of Jal Shakti and the Transport Department.

Senior officers of both departments participated in the meeting.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Says ‘Insurgency Incidents in Northeast Region Down by 74% in Eight Years, 60% Decrease of Attacks on Security Forces'.

While addressing the meeting of the Jal Shakti Department, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all the officers should perform their duties with dedication and commitment and continuous efforts should be made so that the welfare schemes of the state government were accessible to the people and all-round development of the state could be ensured.

According to an official statement, detailed information about various schemes of the department was also provided in the meeting.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Funeral Homes, Crematoriums Overwhelmed in Beijing As COVID-19 Positive Workers Calling In Sick Following Spike in Cases.

Secretary Jal Shakti Amitabh Avasthi, Chief Engineer and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

While presiding over the review meeting of the Transport Department, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized on working with innovative ideas and to put their energy towards making the public transport facility more accessible.

Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazeem, Director Transport Anupam Kashyap, Managing Director Himachal Road Transport Corporation Sandeep Kumar and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)