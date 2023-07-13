Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Education Minister, Rohit Thakur on Thursday assured the safety of all tourists, including foreign nationals stuck in monsoon fury.

"As far as you are asking about the foreign nationals 37 Israel tourists were safely evacuated. The deputy High commissioner has also come in Kullu, I just confirmed it from the acting DGP, she said all are safe. I shall be able to give you more details after confirmation," said Rohit Thakur.

Speaking to ANI he said, "All 37 Israelis stranded in Kasol in Himachal Pradesh have been safely evacuated. Israel's Deputy Ambassador himself has reached Kullu in view of the safety of Israeli citizens and has also done an aerial survey."

Giving information, Thakur who is monitoring flood situation in Shimla said that 60000 tourists from Himachal Pradesh have been successfully evacuated out of Himachal Pradesh while 10000 tourists are being shifted by HRTC buses from Kasol.

"The foreign tourists who were stranded at the site have also been successfully evacuated by the rescue team," he added.

According to information received from the police administration, 37 Israelis were stranded in Kasol. Apart from this, 294 tourists who were stranded in Chandratal have also been successfully taken to Losar on foot.

He said that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had entrusted the responsibility of rescuing tourists from Chandratal to Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi and CPS Sanjay Awasthi.

Meanwhie, assistance is being sought from the Central Government to compensate for the heavy damages caused by the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh.

Moreover, Thakur extended monsoon holidays for schools in Himachal Pradesh.

Rohit Thakur said, "The monsoon holidays have been extended till July 16 for the schools."

According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is going to be active again in Himachal from 15th.

"If the situation worsens again in Himachal, then extension of school holidays can be re-considered. At present, admissions for the new session in colleges in Himachal Pradesh are going on, that is why no instructions have been issued by the colleges regarding this."

Meanwhile, Himachal Education Department on July 12, denotified 117 schools as there were no enrolments.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that 286 schools have already been denotified in the month of March, adding, "These schools will be merged with the surrounding schools in the distance of 3kms." (ANI)

