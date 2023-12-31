Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu felicitated the people of the state on Sunday, on the eve of the New Year 2024.

"The governor expressed hope that the new year would bring an abundance of good health and happiness into the lives of the people and that Himachal Pradesh would witness more progress in all spheres," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Chief Minister Sukhu, in his felicitation message to the people of the state, said, 'May the New Year 2024 fill the people's lives with joy and happiness.' He wished the people of the state a very happy and prosperous New Year.

"Furthermore, Sukhu expressed hope that, with the active participation of the people, Himachal Pradesh will scale new heights in every sphere of development in the year 2024," the release stated.

In related news, Shimla is preparing for a tourist surge and traffic snarls on New Year's Eve and Shimla Police is taking measures to maintain traffic order and public safety.

As many as 200 police officers and home guard personnel have been additionally deployed to regulate traffic and law and order as a large number of tourists are expected to flock to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the New Year, a top police official said.

Speaking with ANI, Kullu Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said, "Tourist flow can be seen again in Kullu after the destruction (floods)...around 200 police officers and home guard personnel have been additionally deployed for traffic and law and order management."

SP Verma further added that the traffic wings of various districts will also assist in regulating the traffic.

Nearly 1.5 lakh tourists have visited Shimla on Christmas and around 80,000 to one lakh tourists are expected for New Year celebrations, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

"On the pattern of Christmas and winter carnivals, we will manage the same for December 31st. We had nearly 1.5 lakh tourists on Christmas and we are expecting 80,000 to one lakh people and nearly 2,50,000 vehicles on year-end," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told ANI earlier in the month.

The tourists are rushing for the winter carnival and New Year celebrations in the hills here in Himachal Pradesh owing to clear skies and pleasant weather. (ANI)

