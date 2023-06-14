Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Two people were killed on the spot and six others were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus rolled down from the road at village Bashona, in Himachal Pradesh' Kullu district," a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"An HRTC bus has been reported to have met with an accident on Trehan Road. The bus was returning from Narogi to Bhuntar when the accident took place. Two people died on the spot and 6 others were injured," Sakshi Verma, SP Kullu said.

The SP added that the injured have been shifted to Regional Hospital, Kullu for treatment. "Police and local people are engaged in rescue work," he added.

A police team is at the accident spot. The area falls under the Bhuntar Police Station.

More details are awaited (ANI)

