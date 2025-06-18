Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday visited the Government Senior Secondary School Baga Sarahan, under the Nirmand Sub-Division of Kullu district, an official statement said.

While interacting with the teachers, he emphasised providing practical knowledge apart from the routine curriculum and also imparting competitive general knowledge to the students.

The Chief Minister also took feedback from teachers regarding various issues and practical problems they were facing.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the students, exploring their general knowledge skills and about their future plans. He encouraged them to set clear targets and work hard with dedication to achieve their dreams. He also advised the students to adopt noble values and ideals in their lives.

They said that the old school building from Pre-Nursery to 8th grade must be replaced with a modern school building.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met with residents at the Public Works Department Rest House in Baga Sarahan and listened to their grievances and gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for the redressal of the same, the statement added.

Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to the Una Assembly constituency, dedicated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects amounting to Rs 25.79 crore, with a focus on strengthening education and infrastructure.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, built at a cost of 8.79 crore. The new facility will provide students with improved educational amenities and significantly enhance the academic environment.

He also inaugurated a State-of-the-Art academic block at the Government Degree College Una, equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and administrative units constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 'New Girls Hostel' to be constructed within the same campus at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. The hostel will offer safe and convenient residential facilities for girl students, especially those coming from rural and remote areas, thereby making higher education more accessible to them. (ANI)

