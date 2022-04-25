New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister for his support in the opening of wheat procurement centres and urged that he provides support for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Park in Una.

"It will help in generating employment for local people besides boosting industrial development," Thakur said.

He also apprised him that the state government has worked on a speedy operationalisation of Weaver Centre sanctioned for Kullu and urged that Goyal provide expert support for the same.

Thakur has also requested the Union Minister for setting up Baddi Node in the Amritsar-Kolkota industrial corridor and urged that the support of the Ministry would be helpful.

Goyal asked the Ministry officials to extend full support and take speedy action in the matter.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh gave valuable inputs during the discussion.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhry, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, MLA Reena Kashyap, Vice Chairman HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

