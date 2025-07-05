Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 20 e-taxis from the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla on Saturday under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojana (RGSSY).

According to an official release, under the scheme, the State Government provides a 50 per cent subsidy to youth for the purchase of e-taxis, and so far, Rs 4.22 crore have been disbursed to 59 eligible youth, and a subsidy to 61 more beneficiaries would be released shortly.

The Chief Minister said that this would not only provide gainful employment to the youth but also ensure an assured income for a period of five years by attaching them to government offices, with a provision for a two-year extension. He said this would also go a long way in reducing the financial burden of the State.

CM Sukhu stated that the State Government was developing its policies with environmental protection in mind.

"Today, we are witnessing the adverse effects of climate change. It is imperative for us to have policies that prioritise environmental conservation. The promotion of e-vehicles and green hydrogen is the need of the hour," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government was also providing employment opportunities in the government sector, and it was also actively creating self-employment opportunities for the youth of the State.

"The hardest part was to obtain the license for HPSEDC as a Recruiting Agency, and we have crossed the bridge. Now the Corporation will enter into MoUs with Consulate Generals of various countries, and we will also train them to improve their skills," Sukhu said.

"We have undertaken radical reforms in various government departments, which have yielded tangible outcomes. The State has climbed 16th position up from 21st to 5th rank nationwide in providing quality education to students, which was a giant leap forward, a significant achievement for the present State Government," he added.

He said that the State Government was working meticulously to provide healthcare facilities at par with AIIMS, Delhi, in various government medical colleges in the State. He said that these initiatives would also benefit the people of the State. (ANI)

