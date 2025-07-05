Shimla, July 5: The cumulative death toll in Himachal Pradesh's ongoing monsoon season has climbed to 75, combining 45 rain-related fatalities and 30 accidental deaths, including those from road mishaps, electrocution, and a gas explosion, according to official data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) released data covering the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, which showed large-scale destruction across the hill state.

The seasonal damage report, covering the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, paints a grim picture of destruction across the hill state. A total of 288 people have been injured, and extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property has pushed the estimated losses to Rs 541.09 crore. Weather-triggered events directly caused forty-five deaths. Twenty-seven additional deaths occurred in road accidents, with the highest tolls from Chamba (6) and Kullu (3). Himachal Pradesh Rains: Houses Damaged, Vehicles Washed Away Due to Heavy Downpour and Cloudburst (Watch Video).

With these, the total accidental death count rises to 30, bringing the overall death toll for the monsoon season to 75. Furthermore, thousands of hectares of horticultural and agricultural land have been damaged, although a full assessment is still underway. 10,168 animals and birds perished, including 10,000 poultry birds and 168 cattle, causing further distress in rural areas. Meanwhile, the government announced ex-gratia payments for the deceased, while the state government continues relief efforts in affected districts.

Emergency services remain on high alert amid forecasts of continued heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow advisories issued by district administrations. Earlier in the day, the death toll in Mandi district had risen to 14 amid widespread destruction and loss of lives caused by cloudbursts and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. The most affected areas are Thunag subdivision, Karsog Gohar subdivision and Dharampur subdivision, DC Mandi, Apoorv Devgan said. Heavy Rains Batters Himachal Pradesh; 37 Dead, Rs 400 Crore Worth of Damage Estimated.

Thirty-one people are reported missing following a devastating cloudburst on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. The disaster triggered widespread destruction, leaving several remote villages cut off and several families displaced. "Entire households were swept away, cattle perished, and roads, water supply lines, communication networks, and electricity infrastructure were badly damaged. Locals reported immense hardship, with many struggling to find food and shelter after losing everything in the sudden deluge," DC Mandi Apoorv Devgan said. "People were left with nothing--no homes, no food, no electricity. Entire markets and houses were reduced to rubble. Survival became the priority," he said.

