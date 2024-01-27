Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a surprise visit to Government Senior Secondary School Marwari and issued directions to repair the old school building in Una district on Saturday.

On-the-spot directions were issued to the Public Works Department (PWD) to repair the old school building so that the students could get a better environment for their studies. Additionally, a sum of Rs 10 lakh was released for the school playground.

The Chief Minister, during his one-day visit to the Gagret Assembly constituency, inspected the classrooms and interacted with the students while encouraging them to work hard. He also held discussions with the teachers over a few issues.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the state government was trying to improve the standard of education and was opening Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency.

He also added that from the next academic session, English will be introduced in the 1st grade in all the government schools.

The school will have a choice to select smart uniforms and clusters will be formed for better utilisation of resources, he said. The children also clicked selfies with the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for three developmental projects worth Rs 33.26 crore in the Gagret assembly constituency, which included the Mini Secretariat at Gagret to cost Rs 19.49 crore and the Marwari-Joh bridge to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 11.28 crore.

He also laid the foundation of a bridge over Kuneran Khad on the Gondpur Banhera-Ghanaari link road, which cost Rs 2.49 crore. (ANI)

