Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state is rapidly advancing towards becoming a "Natural and Green State," with significant steps in renewable energy, electric transport, and e-taxis for youth employment.

He highlighted initiatives including 297 e-buses, green corridors, and incentives for e-commercial vehicles to reduce emissions and promote sustainable development.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife's Sister, Brother to Death After Family Rejects His Marriage Proposal to Victim in Gujarat; Accused Arrested.

According to the release, "The word 'Natural' not only highlights the natural beauty of our State but it also reflects the government's perspective towards development and environment", he said.

In the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry, industry, or transport sector, our consistent effort is to ensure that our vision for development and its principles are Natural, CM Sukhu remarked.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Sensex Ends at 82,654, Nifty Closes 104 Points Higher; Pharma, Banking Stocks Lead Rally.

Our government has taken effective steps to develop the State as a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, stated CM Sukhu, adding further that if we use almost 90 percent renewable or green energy sources for the State's total energy consumption, (which is approximately 14,000 million units), we can truly call ourselves a Green State directly benefiting the industrial and agricultural production in the State.

The Chief Minister further added, "The state is progressing rapidly in this direction."

The state government is promoting e-buses in HRTC's fleet by converting its transport fleet into electric vehicles. The greenhouse gas emissions, which were approximately 16-20 per cent from the transport sector, have been considerably reduced. To provide clean and green transportation to the people of the state, including tourists, the government is converting diesel buses into electric buses in a phased manner.

The HRTC has issued tenders to purchase 297 electric buses for Rs 412 crore, and charging stations are also being set up at bus stations at a cost of Rs 124 crore. In addition to the purchase of these e-buses, 500 more e-buses will be purchased in the financial year 2025-26. He said that this measure of the government was proving to be helpful in the protection and conservation of environmental resources, besides minimising air pollution.

The Chief Minister said that the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana has proved to be a boon for the unemployed youth of the State, wherein a 50 per cent subsidy was being provided for the purchase of e-taxis. These e-taxis have also been attached to various government departments, corporations, boards and other institutions. Under the e-taxi scheme, so far approx 50 e-taxis have been attached to government departments.

So far, approximately Rs. 4.22 crore has been disbursed to 59 eligible youth, and subsidies to 61 more beneficiaries would be released shortly.

The Chief Minister said that this would not only provide gainful employment to youth, but also ensure an assured income for a period of five years by attaching them to government offices and with a provision of two two-year extensions.

He stated that six green corridors are being constructed in the state, and 41 additional charging stations will soon be set up along these corridors. The present government has provided a 100% exemption from road tax and a 50% exemption from special road tax on the registration of e-commercial vehicles. To protect the environment, all petrol and diesel auto rickshaws operating in the state are being replaced with e-auto rickshaws, he remarked.

He stated that, to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth, the government is also issuing new permits for 1,000 bus routes to the private sector, in addition to a subsidy of up to 40 per cent on e-buses and tempo travellers on specific routes.

As Himachal Pradesh is the lungs of North India, our efforts in preserving its natural wealth will go a long way in maintaining the balance of ecology and the environment. Our State offers ecological services to the Nation in the form of soil, water, clean air and a favourable climate, he said.

"It is unfortunate that so far, there has been no compensation for our opportunity cost in the form of a green bonus, and therefore, the state government has strongly advocated regarding Himachal's invaluable contribution to the Centre and the 16th Finance Commission ", he reiterated.

The Government will initiate a technical and scientific evaluation of the contribution of Himachal Pradesh's ecological services to the Nation's environment, which, according to estimates, could fetch approximately Rs. 90,000 crore annually for the State, said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)