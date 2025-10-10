Surat, October 10: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man stabbed his wife's sister and brother to death after she rejected his marriage proposal at a residential society in Udhana in Surat, Gujarat. The victims, Mamta Kashyap and her brother Nishchay, were staying at the accused Sandip Gaud’s home along with their mother while shopping for Nishchay’s upcoming wedding. The brutal attack, witnessed by 12 family members, reportedly stemmed from Gaud’s long-standing infatuation with Mamta. Police confirmed that the crime was premeditated, with Gaud carrying the weapon beforehand.

According to a Times of India report, Gaud and Mamta had been involved in a romantic relationship since 2021, when Mamta visited Surat from Prayagraj and Gaud, then working at a fashion designing firm, helped her secure a job in his office. Their affair reportedly continued for some time, but Mamta returned to Prayagraj in 2023 after their families discovered the relationship. Despite the breakup, Gaud remained obsessed with Mamta and frequently pressured his wife Varsha to agree to make Mamta his second wife, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple. Surat Shocker: Man Forces 2 Minor Boys To Perform Oral Sex at Knifepoint in Dindoli; Arrested.

The report further revealed that tensions escalated on Wednesday night when Gaud brought up the marriage proposal again in front of Mamta and her family after Varsha refused to entertain him, citing the ongoing preparations for Nishchay’s wedding and the recent birth of their twins. During this time, Mamta reportedly mocked him, saying she had "cheated" him just as he had deceived her sister. Enraged by her words, Gaud attacked her along with her brother Nishchay and their mother, Shakuntala, using a weapon he had brought with him. Surat Shocker: Fed Up Over Constant Nagging, Jobless Man Abducts and Kills Aunt's Son, Dumps His Body in Toilet of Kushinagar Express Train; Arrested.

Both Mamta and Nishchay died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, while their mother survived the attack, shielding herself as she tried to protect her children. Times of India also noted that the scene inside Gaud’s two-floor house was horrifying, with blood splattered across walls, overturned furniture, and even a shattered aquarium. Gaud attempted to flee to the Udhna railway station but was apprehended by police before boarding a train. His wife Varsha and his mother Munni Devi were found at the scene, the latter clutching the one-month-old twins. Police have confirmed that the incident was a premeditated act, motivated by Gaud’s obsession and the perceived insult from Mamta, and have launched a full investigation into the murders.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

