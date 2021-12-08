Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded two Covid fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 3,840, while 69 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,27,753, an official said.

A 73-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Kangra district, he said.

There are 722 active Covid cases in the state, while 81 more patients recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,23,174, the health official said.

